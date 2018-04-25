Marathon man arrested on DUI charges after crash involving school bus

Emilio Font faces DUI charges after a school bus slammed into his Lexus on U.S. Highway 1 in Marathon.

MARATHON, Fla. - A Marathon man was arrested Tuesday on drunken driving charges after he was involved in a crash with a school bus in the Florida Keys, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Emilio Font, 51, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 1 near mile marker 51 when a school bus turned onto U.S. 1 from 75th Street and slammed into the side of Font's Lexus.

The FHP cited the driver of the bus for failure to yield.

Font's punishment was more severe. He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, DUI causing property damage, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

There were 23 middle and high school students on the bus at the time of the crash, but FHP Lt. Kathleen McKinney said no one was injured.



