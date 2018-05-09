Marathon man sentenced for killing man who made unwanted sexual advances

Kyle Miller pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

MARATHON, Fla. - A Florida Keys man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally stabbing another man who made unwanted sexual advances toward him.

Kyle Miller, 30, of Marathon, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder Tuesday and was sentenced by a Monroe County judge to 25 years in prison.

Miller was arrested in April 2017 after he used a kitchen knife to stab Andre Howard to death in a mobile home in Marathon.

Detectives said Miller told them Howard made unwanted sexual advances toward him and refused to stop, prompting Miller to grab the knife and stab Howard in the chest.

A newspaper delivery driver found Howard's body on the side of the road in the mobile home park and called 911.

Detectives said Miller stole a Cadillac El Dorado that belonged to Jack Belknap, who owned the mobile home. Miller was eventually pulled over and taken into custody in Tavernier.

Howard's father said Miller had been friends with his son for about a year, so he found it difficult to believe that Miller would just leave him for dead. Cardell Johnson said he forgives but won't forget what Miller did.

"I don't see any humility in Mr. Miller," Johnson said. "I don't see any remorse."

Miller also pleaded no contest to grand theft of an automobile. He will receive 380 days of credit for time served while in jail awaiting trial.

