Marathon teacher accused of stealing package containing beauty products

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - A Marathon teacher was arrested Tuesday on accusations that she stole a package from a mailroom that contained about $110 worth of beauty products, authorities said.

Christi Gardner, 41, of Islamorada, faces one count of theft.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said surveillance video shows Gardner stealing the package March 29 from the mailroom of the Summer Sea Condominiums at 88500 Overseas Highway.

Linhardt said Gardner was interviewed by a detective on May 3 and she admitted to taking the package.

She was booked into jail on Tuesday.

It wasn't immediately clear at which school Gardner works.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.