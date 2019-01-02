Maryland man arrested after firing gun into air on New Year's Day, deputies say

Andre Brunson, 38, is accused of firing a gun into the air in celebration of New Year's Day.

PLANTATION KEY, Fla. - A Maryland man was arrested on New Year's Day after he fired a gun into the air in the Florida Keys, deputies said.

Andre Brunson, 38, faces a charge of discharging a firearm in public.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said deputies were called to the 100 block of Key Heights Drive about 12:30 a.m. after reports of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, Brunson said he was setting off fireworks and denied firing a gun.

However, deputies said five spent handgun cartridge casings were found in front of the home and there were no signs of fireworks in the area.

A witness told deputies Brunson borrowed his gun and fired several shots in the air in celebration of the New Year. The witness gave the gun to deputies.

No injuries were reported.

