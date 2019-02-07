Massachusetts fugitive arrested in Florida Keys

Julian Field, 24, was wanted in connection with the abduction of a Massachusetts man at knifepoint, making him drive to Connecticut.

SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. - A fugitive from Massachusetts was arrested Wednesday night at a Florida Keys gas station.

Julian Field, 24, was wanted in connection with the abduction of an elderly man at knifepoint Sunday in Concord, Massachusetts.

Field barged inside the victim's home and forced the man to drive him to Connecticut, where Field got out, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

The FBI notified detectives that there was reason to believe Field was in the Keys. Linhardt said Field was believed to be driving an older black Nissan Altima with a New Jersey license plate. He said the FBI warned that Field may be armed and had been making threats against law enforcement officers.

Deputies eventually spotted a car matching the description and tracked down Field at the Dion's Quick Mart on Summerland Key.

Field was booked into the Monroe County jail. He faces charges of armed home invasion, kidnapping, armed assault and armed burglary in Massachusetts.

