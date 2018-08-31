Miami man accused of raping woman on Fiesta Key

FIESTA KEY, Fla. - A Miami man was arrested Thursday on accusations that he raped a woman on Fiesta Key, authorities said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the victim said she had been drinking in the early morning hours of Thursday and went out for a walk by herself around 1 a.m.

The woman said she recalled seeing a dark-colored golf cart and passed out at some point.

Deputies said the woman claimed she awoke to find a man, later identified as Sergio Bolivar Lopez, 41, raping her near the golf cart.

Authorities said the victim ran back to her cottage for help and gave detectives a description of the suspect.

Detectives viewed security camera footage. And spotted a golf cart matching the victim's description driving around at the same time the woman said she had been walking by herself, authorities said.

Deputies said the golf cart was near a boat at one point, which was being put in the water by a distinctive pickup truck.

Authorities said detectives located the boat at the park marina and ran the ID sticker, which led them to the campsite where Lopez was staying.

Lopez arrived in the truck a few minutes later and was taken into custody, authorities said.

Deputies said Lopez admitted to having sex with the woman.

He was then arrested on a sexual assault charge.



