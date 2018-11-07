Miami man accused of reaching up woman's skirt in Florida Keys parking lot

Dulin Ebanks, 32, of Miami, is accused of reaching up a woman's skirt in a Publix parking lot in Key Largo.

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A Miami man was arrested Tuesday night after he reached up a woman's skirt in a Publix parking lot while she was loading groceries into her car, deputies said.

Dulin Ebanks, 32, faces a battery charge stemming from the alleged incident outside a Publix at Tradewinds Plaza in Key Largo.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the shopping center, where the woman said she was in the parking lot when she felt a hand reach under her dress and touch her backside. She said the man then ran away.

The woman gave deputies a description of the man, and soon, they found someone matching the description at a nearby restaurant.

Deputies said the man, later identified as Ebanks, denied being at Publix, but the woman identified him as the man who touched her.

Ebanks was arrested and taken to jail.

