Miami man fires several shots into air during argument, deputies say

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A Miami man was arrested early Sunday in the Florida Keys after firing several shots into the air during an argument with another man, deputies said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a disturbance at a Key Largo home.

When deputies arrived, they saw two men arguing.

One of the men, identified as Danny Daniel, said he went to his friend's house, where his family members were visiting, and started arguing with another man about "issues they had earlier in the day," sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Daniel, 35, told deputies the argument escalated, so he got a handgun from his vehicle and fired four shots into the air, Linhardt said.

Deputies arrived shortly thereafter and arrested him on a misdemeanor charge of firing a weapon in public or on residential property.

