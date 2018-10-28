Miami man kept returning to same Publix to steal wine, Keys deputies say

MARATHON, Fla. - A Miami man is accused of stealing bottles of wine on four different occasions on the same day from a Publix store in Marathon.

Roberto Larias DeLeon, 64, faces charges of grand theft and petit theft.

Adam Linhardt​​​​​​, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said Publix employees Saturday observed Larias DeLeon taking wine bottles, two at a time, and hiding them under his clothes. The manager reviewed the security camera videos and confirmed that Larias DeLeon entered the store four separate times on Saturday, each time leaving with stolen wine, Linhardt said.

Linhardt said the eight bottles were worth around $500. The Marathon store manager alerted other Publix stores in the area about the wine thefts. As deputies investigated at the Marathon store, the Key Largo store manager spotted Larias DeLeon in the parking lot of his store, leading to his arrest, Linhardt said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.