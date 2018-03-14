Military jet crashes near Naval Air Station Key West

Barbie Wilson Photography

BOCA CHITA KEY, Fla. - A Navy jet has crashed near Naval Air Station Key West off the coast the Florida Keys, the US Navy said.

Cmdr. Dave Hecht, a spokesman for Naval Air Station Key West, said the F/A-18 Hornet caught fire in the air and then crashed in shallow waters about one mile from the runway of Boca Chica Field around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hecht said the pilot and a weapons system officer on board were able parachute to safety. Hecht said the officers were rescued from the water and taken to Lower Keys Medical Center for treatment.

Hecht did not describe the extent of their injuries.

Photos from the scene show a rescue helicopter hovering over the jet as it sits overturned in the water.

Barbie Wilson, a local marina owner, witnessed the crash and called 911.

"These jets have been flying all day. I live in the neighborhood and so one was flying over. Then it went a little sideways, then I saw fire, and then it just literally dropped out of the sky," Wilson said. "It was like something out of a movie."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.