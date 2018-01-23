Mobile home destroyed in fire on Big Pine Key

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. - A mobile home was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning on Big Pine Key, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 4 a.m. at the former Seahorse trailer park.

Monroe County Fire Rescue officials said the home was abandoned and no one was injured.

Crews from the Big Pine, Cudjoe and Sugarloaf fire stations extinguished the fire.

A Monroe County Public Works crew assisted with lifting a collapsed wall so the deputy fire marshal could examine the interior floor as part of the investigation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.