Monroe County public schools show improvement

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - Broward County public schools, the sixth-largest school district in the nation and the second-largest in Florida, kept its B rating.

The Florida Department of Education released the 2018-19 school grades Thursday.

School Name Grade 2019 Grade 2018 Grade 2017 Grade 2016 CORAL SHORES HIGH SCHOOL A A B A KEY WEST HIGH SCHOOL A A B B HORACE O'BRYANT SCHOOL B B B B MARATHON SCHOOL B B B B POINCIANA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL A B B C SUGARLOAF SCHOOL A A A A STANLEY SWITLIK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL B A B C KEY LARGO SCHOOL B B A B GERALD ADAMS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL B C B B PLANTATION KEY SCHOOL A A A A SIGSBEE CHARTER SCHOOL A A A A MAY SANDS MONTESSORI SCHOOL I A A A TREASURE VILLAGE MONTESSORI CHARTER SCHOOL A A A A OCEAN STUDIES CHARTER A C A A KEY WEST COLLEGIATE SCHOOL B C B B BIG PINE ACADEMY A A A A

