Monroe County sheriff calls for lower speed limit on 'deadliest' stretch of Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsey is asking state transportation officials to lower the speed limit along a stretch of U.S. Route 1 where four Spanish tourists were crushed when their SUV collided with a motor home in the Florida Keys.

Ramsey said the area where the crash happened Monday is "the deadliest 2-mile stretch in the Keys."

More Traffic Headlines

The posted speed limit is 55 mph, but Ramsey wants it lowered to 45 mph.

Ramsey said the crash was so "horrific" that rescuers initially thought there were three victims inside the SUV.

Officials said the SUV was making a left turn when a truck carrying portable toilets hit it, pushing the SUV into oncoming traffic. The RV hit the SUV, which then careened into a tree.



Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.