Monroe Sheriff's Office captain rescues 3 Cubans on make-shift floating device

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - Cubans are still risking their lives in make-shift floating devices to reach the United States, a Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy said on Monday.

Capt. Don Hiller was in his 31-foot-center console on a fishing trip Saturday in the Dry Tortugas area when he saw a little dot on the horizon that didn't belong there.

He and his friends decided to check it out, and they found three men clinging on to a floating device more than 40 miles off the coast of the Lower Keys.

"They were in bad shape, medically," Hiller said. "They were dehydrated and had severe sun exposure. One man was semi-conscious. He was in very bad shape. One guy laid down on the deck and just started sobbing."

Storms were rolling, so Hiller and his friends took the men to Coast Guard Station Key West. The men required medical attention and were at the Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island Sunday. Two were released on Monday.

It is likely that three migrants will be deported. Former President Barack Obama put an end to the "wet foot, dry foot" policy, established in 1995, that used to allow Cubans who arrived to the United States a path to legal residency.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.