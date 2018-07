MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple injuries were reported after a head-on collision on the 7 Mile Bridge, authorities said Monday.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said the victims were being airlifted to a hospital, while crews worked to clear the scene.

Authorities said the bridge will be closed for about an hour following the crash.

No other details were immediately released.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.