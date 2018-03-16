Navy identifies 2 killed in Key West plane crash during military training

Navy identifies Lt. Caleb Nathaniel King, left, and Lt. Cmdr. James Brice johnson as the victims of a plane crash during training off Key West Wednesday.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - The Navy identified Thursday the two aviators who died in a plane crash off Naval Air Station in Key West.

Lt. Cmdr. James Brice Johnson was the pilot and Lt. Caleb Nathaniel King was the weapons systems operator. They died after the F/A-18F Super Hornet they were in descended before landing on Wednesday.

Johnson is a 2007 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and King is a 2012 U.S. Naval Academy graduate, according to a statement from Naval Air Forces Atlantic. They were attached to Strike Fighter Attack Squadron (VFA) 213 "Black Lions" based at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia.

"The entire Blacklion Family is grieving the loss of two great Americans," VFA-213’s Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Kevin Robb said in a statement. "Lt. Cmdr. Johnson and Lt. King were phenomenal young men, exceptional naval aviators, and were living models of what honor, courage, and commitment really mean."

They were training with Carrier Air Wing 8 when witnesses said a flash of fire surrounded the Super Hornet before it dropped. The Mishap Investigation Board (MIB) was conducting an investigation.

