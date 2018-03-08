New Jersey man, 70, attacks camper with PVC pipe during music dispute, deputies say

Joseph McSherry, 70, is accused of attacking a man with a PVC pipe and breaking his ankle during a dispute about music at the Big Pine Key Fishing Lodge.

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. - A 70-year-old New Jersey man was arrested early Thursday after hitting another man with a pipe and breaking his ankle during a dispute over music, deputies said.

Joseph McSherry faces a felony charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said deputies were called to an incident at the Big Pine Key Fishing Lodge shortly after 1:30 a.m.

When Sgt. Evan Calhoun arrived, the victim told him that a neighboring camper, later identified as McSherry, came over to complain about the music being played and then struck him in the chest and leg with a PVC pipe.

The victim was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center to be treated for a broken ankle.

McSherry was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island.

