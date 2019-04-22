New Jersey man chokes bar patron, grabs him by testicles, deputies say

Deputies say John Luciano choked another man and grabbed him by the testicles during a Tiki bar brawl at Hawks Cay Resort.

DUCK KEY, Fla. - A 60-year-old New Jersey man was arrested Sunday after he choked a man and grabbed him by the testicles during a bar fight, Florida Keys deputies said.

Witnesses told Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies that the 50-year-old victim said something that offended a woman Sunday night at the Hawks Cay Resort Tiki bar. When the man tried to apologize, the woman told him to stop talking, at which time John Luciano stepped in.

Deputies said Luciano and the victim exchanged words before Luciano put his hands around the man's neck, choking him. Deputies said Luciano then let go of the man's neck and grabbed him by the testicles.

Luciano was arrested on a battery charge and taken to jail.

