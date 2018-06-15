No serious injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash on Jewfish Creek Bridge

Nobody was seriously injured after this multi-vehicle crash that shut down a stretch of U.S. Highway 1 in the Florida Keys.

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A multi-vehicle crash Friday morning on the Jewfish Creek Bridge forced authorities to close a stretch of U.S. Highway 1 in the Florida Keys, but everyone involved walked away without serious injuries.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Lindhardt said the crash occurred shortly after 8:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Overseas Highway.

A picture provided by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office showed a white van crushed between a flatbed truck and a car.

Despite the van's mangled condition, no serious injuries were reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

