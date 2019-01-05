Ohio pair caught with drugs at Florida Keys campground, deputies say

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. - A man and a woman from Ohio were arrested Friday after deputies found more than a pound of marijuana and other drugs inside their vehicles, authorities said.

Jordan Boerger, 23, and Calaen Pancake, 18, face charges of drug possession.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said an employee of Leo’s Campground and RV Park in the 5200 block of Suncrest Road in Stock Island called deputies to report that people were illegally camping on the property.

When deputies arrived, Boerger and Pancake admitted they were sleeping in their van, Linhardt said. One of the deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana and conducted searches of Boerger and Pancake's vehicles, Linhardt said.

The deputies found 1.2 pounds of marijuana, several hits of LSD, nine grams of ecstasy and a loaded Glock handgun, Linhardt said.

