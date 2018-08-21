Osprey wounded in shooting in Key West, wildlife center says

KEY WEST, Fla. - An osprey was shot Tuesday morning in Key West, a local wildlife center said.

Tom Sweets, the executive director of The Key West Wildlife Center, said he found the wounded bird just after 11 a.m. in Truman Waterfront Park. The bird was bleeding profusely from its right wing, Sweets said.

Sweets treated the osprey for trauma and heavy bleeding and eventually transferred the animal to Marathon Veterinary Hospital. Veterinarians there are performing surgery on the osprey's wing, Sweet said.

It's unclear whether the bird will survive.

"The wing was damaged pretty bad, but if they are performing surgery, they must think there's a chance," Sweets said.

Osprey are considered a state species of special concern in Monroe County. Anyone who kills or harms a special concern animal could face felony charges under state law.

The center said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the shooting.

