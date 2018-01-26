Plane in crash injuring 4 in Florida Keys has crashed before

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - A Piper PA 32 that crashed after take off in the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport was involved in another crash in Georgia back in 2012, according to the National Transporation Safety Board. Investigators blamed the pilot.

Authorities identified the pilot of the small plane as Roch D’Aoust, 65, and the passengers as Derrick Kelley, 53; Danny Gilileo, 49, and Tony Lewis, 60.

More Plane Crash Headlines

Lewis suffered minor injuries. Fire Rescue personnel used helicopters to rush D'Aous, Kelley and Gilileo to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center and Jackson South. As of late Thursday night, two of the three victims remained inside the trauma center.

The pilot is from Panama City, Kelley and Gilileo are from Auburndale, Fla., and Lewis is from Lakeland, Fla.

One of the passengers told authorities strong wind gusts prompted the plane to crash into the woods -- just off the runway. Monroe County Fire Rescue crews quickly put out the flames. Workers cleaned up some 90 gallons of fuel spilling from the aircraft after the crash.

Authorities will continue their investigation of the plane crash on Friday morning.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.