Sailboat strikes power lines, knocks out power in Florida Keys

TAVERNIER, Fla. - A sailboat struck power lines Tuesday afternoon near Tavernier and knocked out power in the Florida Keys.

According to Keys Energy Services, all KEYS customers were affected by the outage.

KEYS reported that the sailboat struck the power lines at 5:04 p.m., 12 miles south of Tavernier.

"KEYS has started local generation and will begin restoring customers as Florida Keys Electric Co-Op crews work to clear the sailboat from the lines," KEYS stated on its Facebook page.

It's unclear when power will be fully restored.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.