Search warrant yields cache of drugs, cash in Florida Keys, deputies say

Timothy Globus was arrested Thursday after deputies searched his home.

TAVERNIER, Fla. - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office confiscated more than 40 grams of cocaine, roughly $10,000 in cash and a handgun after deputies searched a suspected drug dealer's home this week in Tavernier, authorities said.

Timothy Globus, 25, faces charges of drug possession and drug trafficking.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said deputies executed a search warrant at Globus' home on Ocean Drive. Deputies believe the cash found at Globus' home consisted of profits from drug sales, Linhardt said.

Deputies also found drug paraphernalia, a scale and a chemical used in the production of cocaine, Linhardt said.

