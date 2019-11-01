Sex offender arrested after running from deputies, jumping into canal

George Stemage, 43, is accused of running from deputies and jumping into a canal on Halloween night.

MARATHON, Fla. - A 43-year-old sex offender was arrested on Halloween night after he fled from deputies and jumped into a canal in Marathon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's office spokesman Adam Linhardt said a deputy spotted George Stemage in an area where children were trick-or-treating.

Linhardt said Stemage is registered as a sex offender in Georgia.

When the deputy approached Stemage to determine his sex offender status in Monroe County, Stemage ran away, ignoring orders to stop, Linhardt said.

Stemage then jumped into a canal in an effort to avoid arrest, Linhardt said.

He eventually surrendered and was arrested.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.