Sex offender caught buying alcohol for teens, deputies say

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A registered sex offender was arrested Saturday after deputies in the Florida Keys said he purchased alcohol for three teenagers.

Alexander John Snow, 22, faces a charge of buying alcohol for persons under 21 years old. Deputies said Snow also failed to register properly as sex offender.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Snow had been convicted of molesting a 14-year-old child several years ago when he lived in Maryville, Missouri. Snow had registered with the county as a sex offender, but he did not update his driver's license as is required, Linhardt said.

A deputy pulled over a car after the driver failed to make a complete stop while driving along Burton Drive near the Overseas Highway around 8:45 p.m., Lindhardt said. During the traffic stop, the deputy found a box of beer cans and an open bottle of rum inside the car, Lindhardt said.

A 19-year-old man was driving the car while Snow sat in the front passenger seat. Two girls, 15 and 16, were in passengers in the back seat. The girls told deputies that Snow bought them the alcohol and wanted them to join him at a hotel room in Marathon.

The 19-year-old driver was released at the scene while the girls' were released to their parents.

