Small plane skids off runway at Key West International Airport after gear failure

KEY WEST, Fla. - A small plane skidded off the runway Tuesday morning at Key West International Airport.

Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark said the twin-engine Beechcraft skidded off the runway about 7:20 a.m. after its gear failed.

The plane came to a rest on a gravel road and knocked over a mesh fence.

Clark said two people were in the plane at the time, but they weren't injured.

The plane was registered to Andrew and Timothy Foundation Inc. in Jensen Beach.

Clark said the runway was briefly closed while the plane was removed, delaying a Delta Air Lines flight. It reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m.

