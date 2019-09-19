South Florida alligator treated at Keys veterinary hospital

MARATHON, Fla. - A local alligator should be back up and running(?) in no time after being fixed up at a Florida Keys veterinary hospital Thursday.

The owners of Fort Lauderdale's Jungle Queen Riverboat tours noticed their alligator, Blackie, was walking with a limp in her front leg.

So Blackie, all 163 lbs. of her, was taken down to the Marathon Veterinary Hospital to get checked out.

Dr. Doug Mater treated Blackie, and after taking some time for photos with the hospital staff, she is expected to make a complete recovery.

