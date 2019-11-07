Speed boats collide during competition in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. - Three people were hospitalized Wednesday after two speed boats collided during a race in Key West.

The water collision occurred on the first of the three-day Race World Offshore Key West Championships.

Video provided by Race World Offshore shows the LPC and Team Allen Lawn Care boats rise out the water between the second and third turns of the fifth lap before landing upside-down in the water.

Both teams' boat operators and throttlemen were able to escape from the overturned boats.

Two speed boats come to a rest upside-down in the water after a collision during the Race World Offshore Key West Championships.

A representative for the race said LPC's Loren Peters and Mike Wright and Team Allen's Larry Peters were treated and released from Lower Keys Medical Center. Team Allen's Billy Allen wasn't hospitalized.

The race was stopped for safety.

Racing will continue Friday and conclude Sunday.

