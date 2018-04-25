Stock Island man arrested in road rage incident

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - A Stock Island man was arrested Tuesday night after a road rage incident at Cross Street and U.S. 1, authorities said.

Devin Eric Kauffman, 30, faces charges of hit-and-run, operating a motorcycle without a motorcycle endorsement and resisting or obstructing an officer.

The other driver involved -- who was reportedly punched -- did not wish to press charges, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, a witness told the responding deputy that he saw a motorcycle traveling behind a truck. The pickup truck was traveling north on U.S. 1.

He said the truck moved into the right-turn lane in order to turn onto Cross Street. The motorcycle was already in the right-turn lane and the motorcycle fell over, although the motorcycle was not struck by the truck, the witness said.

Linhardt said Kauffman and a female passenger fell to the ground and the pickup truck driver stopped to check on both.

Authorities said Kauffman became angry and punched the driver of the truck several times through the driver's side window.

Linhardt said Kauffman then ran down Cross Street, fleeing the scene.

A deputy went to Kauffman’s home and brought him back to the scene, Linhardt said.

Authorities said Kauffman told deputies that he removed the license plate from the motorcycle and tossed it along Cross Street so that authorities wouldn't be able to identify him.

Linhardt said authorities found the license plate.

Authorities said the victim did not wish to press charges and there were no serious injuries reported.

Regardless, Kauffman was arrested and booked into jail.

