Suspect arrested days after being kicked, punched in groin by Marathon woman

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspected burglar turned himself in to authorities Thursday, days after he attacked a woman after breaking into her home in Marathon, authorities said.

Giovanni Alberto Fernandez, 25, of Marathon, faces charges of burglary, kidnapping and battery causing bodily harm.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Fernandez broke into the woman's home on James Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

The woman told detectives that her husband had left for work and she thought he returned to retrieve an item he had forgotten when she heard the front door open.

But instead, Fernandez pounced on her while she was in bed and demanded that she tell him where "the money" was located, deputies said.

Authorities said Fernandez placed a cloth over the victim's mouth and tried to choke her, but she fought back, kicking and punching him in the groin.

Authorities said the attack continued from the bedroom to the living room, where the woman continued to fight Fernandez.

Deputies said Fernandez struck the victim with a conch shell at one point, and then left without taking anything.

Detectives arrived at the home to find the woman suffering from injuries to her face and head.

Authorities said detectives used evidence left at the scene -- such as a Pelagic© trucker-style ball cap, a fishing filet knife and latex gloves -- as well as security camera footage and interviews to build their case.

Deputies said Fernandez had been driving a distinct truck with large wheels and a loud exhaust that had been pulled over for an unrelated traffic stop hours before the attack.

He was wearing the same clothes during the traffic stop as the clothes worn during the burglary, authorities said.

Fernandez's bail was set at $510,000.

