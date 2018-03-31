Thief makes off with 40-foot catamaran in Florida Keys, deputies say

LITTLE TORCH KEY, Fla. - Monroe County sheriff's deputies are searching for a 40-foot catamaran sailboat that was stolen Friday from the Newfound Harbor area of Little Torch Key.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said a witness spotted the Kaisosi around noon Friday traveling toward Key West with its sails down.

The owner told deputies that the $350,000 catamaran was anchored between Picnic Island and the southern point of Little Torch Key.

The Kaisosi has a black stripe down the middle and is outfitted with solar panels, Linhardt said. "Kaisosi" is written across the back of the catamaran in black letters.

Anyone with information about the Kaisosi is asked to contact Deputy Alexandra Davis at 305-745-3184 or Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys at 800-346-TIPS.

