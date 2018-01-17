Construction workers caught rifling through Keys condo, deputies say

TAVERNIER, Fla. - Three construction workers were arrested Tuesday accused of stealing from a Florida Keys condo building that they were renovating, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Becky Herrin, a spokeswoman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said Jorge Rubio, 35, Noppon Chunchalean, 25, and Michael Chavez, 21, were hired to clean up mold in several units at the Ocean Pointe Suites in the 500 block of Burton Drive in Tavernier.

Herrin said security camera video showed the men entering a unit that was not part of the repairs around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Once inside, the video showed the men searching the apartment and taking items. One of the men is heard on the video commenting about a Nintendo Wii video game that he intended to steal for one of his children.

Herrin said the building management's discovered the break-in and called deputies.

The men told the deputies that they went inside the unit by mistake, but the building's managers said the unit was clearly labeled as not needing repairs.

Deputies said they found some of the stolen items inside one of the men's bags and in a nearby dumpster.

The men, all of Homestead, were employed by Bellon Construction Group, Herrin said.

All three face charges of burglary and theft.

