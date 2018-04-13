When boat capsized, 2 teens came to the rescue in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. - They were at the right place at the right time.

Seventeen-year-old Mason Baker and 18-year-old Will Coffin were out on the water with Coffin's uncle David Tolhurst. The trio was fishing near Conch Reef Saturday afternoon when they noticed people in trouble.

"The boat was upside down when we saw them. The captain was trying to wave us over, but we already saw him we were already on our way," Baker said.

A 22-foot boat had capsized, sending six people into the water, including a 4-year-old child and a 3-month old baby strapped to a woman's chest.

"We definitely knew we had to get the kids out first. Once we had them on the boat, we got the other people out of the water," Coffin said.

While Baker and Coffin comforted the victims, Tolhurst contacted the U.S. Coast Guard.

"It was all the boys. They were loading the people on the boat and trying to calm them down," Tolhurst said. "I was so impressed with them. They stepped up to the plate like you wouldn't believe."

Members of the Coast Guard's Islamorada station raced to the scene to help.

They credit these teens for helping to save the lives of six strangers in danger.

"The good Samaritans played a vital role. They picked the people out of the water," Petty Officer Michael Shortes said. "They called the Coast Guard and did exactly what they needed to do."

