Woman accused of pulling ax on partner who was trying to break up with her

MARATHON, Fla. - A 25-year-old woman pulled an ax on her partner Wednesday morning in Marathon as the victim was trying to break up with her, authorities said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said deputies were called to 42nd Street Gulf at 9:45 a.m. regarding a fight in progress between two women.

Linhardt said a detective arrived at the scene to find a woman, identified as Jeanette Alexandra Suarez, of Cutler Bay, on top of the other woman, punching her multiple times.

The victim told authorities that she was trying to end a relationship with Suarez when Suarez became angry and started screaming and throwing items at her.

Linhardt said Suarez began destroying items in the kitchen of a home before following the victim outside and attacking her.

Authorities said the victim was able to call 911 at some point, at which point Suarez went back inside the home and came outside armed with an ax that had a 12-inch handle.

Deputies said Suarez struck a pipe outside the home with the ax and struck the rear taillight of a van parked at the residence, breaking it.

The victim ran away, Linhardt said.

Authorities said Suarez eventually confronted the victim again without the ax and punched her in the face multiple times.

Suarez was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, battery and property damage.

