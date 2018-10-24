Woman accused of stealing from Keys restaurant all smiles after arrest

Emily Bullard, 28, is accused of stealing more than $4,500 from Snappers in Key Largo.

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A 28-year-old Tavernier woman was arrested Tuesday after she stole more than $4,500 from a Florida Keys restaurant where she worked, deputies said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said an investigation began in May when managers at Snappers in Key Largo reported that one of their employees, Emily Bullard, made about $300 in tips for $600 in sales.

Detective Ian Barnett discovered Bullard was voiding items on checks -- classifying them as a kitchen error, food waste, testing or some other similar designation -- but still serving them to customers, Linhardt said.

Bullard worked at the restaurant seasonally from 2013 to 2015 and full-time from 2016 until last April, when she was fired for suspicion of theft.

Managers said Bullard was a former manager and knew the computer and sales systems well.

Barnett determined Bullard stole $4,629.80 from the restaurant between July 2017 and April, Lindhardt said.

A warrant for Bullard was obtained Monday. She was arrested on grand theft and fraud charges the next day, smiling in her jail photo.

