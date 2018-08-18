Woman accused of threatening boaters in Florida Keys with AR-15 rifle

Lelana Sue Moses told deputies that she brandished her rifle because she felt threatened.

CUDJOE KEY, Fla. - A Florida Keys woman was arrested early Friday after deputies said she threatened fellow boaters with an AR-15 rifle.

Lelena Sue Moses, 51, faces a charge of aggravated assault.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said authorities responded to a report of shots fired just before 3 a.m. off the coast of Cudjoe Key near Blimp Road.

Moses told police her husband fired warning shots in the air with a handgun after the couple said two boats were "sneaking around" their houseboat. However, the other boaters told police that they did not see Moses' husband with a gun; they only saw Moses holding the rifle. The boaters said Moses told them not to move, the boaters told deputies they were confused by Moses' actions.

The other boaters said they were returning home after fishing and had traveled the same way before.

With the help of agents with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission, deputies later found Moses and her husband off the coast of Big Pine Key and took Moses into custody.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.