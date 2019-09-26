Woman attacks Florida Keys couple with razor, deputies say

Jessica Rodriguez is accused of attacking a couple with a razor in their Florida Keys home.

KEY WEST, Fla. - A 30-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday night after attacking a couple with a razor in the Florida Keys, deputies said.

Jessica Rodriguez faces charges of battery, aggravated battery and property damage.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said Rodriguez went to the couple's mobile home while they were cooking dinner and accused the woman of stealing from the man before jumping on the man and attacking him.

"Rodriguez threw laundry detergent on the steak they were cooking and all over the residence," Linhardt said.

Then Rodriguez started punching and kicking the woman before cutting the woman's arm with a razor, Linhardt said.

The man grabbed the razor from Rodriguez, who kicked the woman in the face, Linhardt said.

A responding deputy noticed the place was disheveled and that there was laundry detergent strewn about, Linhardt said.

