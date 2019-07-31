Mother tells deputies she 'had no idea' she left children in car

Andrea Cole told deputies she "had no idea" she'd left her 7-week-old daughter and 2-year-old son in a car parked in her driveway.

BRADENTON, Fla. - A Florida mother told sheriff's deputies she "had no idea" she'd left her 7-week-old daughter and 2-year-old son in the car parked in her driveway.

A probable cause affidavit said Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies went to Andrea Cole's house Monday after getting a report of a domestic disturbance. They saw the infant and crying boy inside the car.

The Bradenton Herald reports deputies also found loose prescription pills, open liquor bottles and used diapers. The affidavit said the house where Cole, her husband and children live was filthy, and there was no edible food.

During a first appearance hearing Tuesday, Cole told the judge she loves her kids and had food for them.

She remains jailed on child neglect charges. An attorney isn't listed on jail records.

