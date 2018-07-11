Near miss as Florida driver pulls into traffic, nearly smashed by semi-truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida drivers never cease to amaze with their ability to find trouble on the highways.

Dash cam video from a truck traveling down a Jacksonville highway on Monday shows the driver narrowly avoiding disaster after a car suddenly merged into traffic from an off-ramp.

WJXT reports the truck driver, Astrit Hoxha, was going about 65 mph when the Toyota Corolla pulled in front of him.

Hoxha was able to swerve off the road and into the median. Two other truck drivers pulled over to make sure Hoxha was okay.

The Corolla driver was a 76-year-old woman who claimed she was lost.

"My body was shaking at the time," Hoxha said. "I'm so lucky, and she's so lucky."

