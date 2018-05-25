Newborn baby found abandoned near Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. - A newborn baby was found abandoned near a Tampa intersection on Thursday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

A witness reportedly found the baby near the intersection of 18th Street and 143 Avenue around 5 p.m. with only a red towel wrapped around him.

The witness took the baby to Florida Hospital in North Tampa, where he was immediately treated by medical staff. Medical personnel believe that the newborn was born approximately 12 to 18 hours ago. He is currently in stable, but critical condition.

Deputies believe that the newborn is either a Caucasian or Hispanic male.

HCSO Detectives are looking for help with any information that may help identify the child or the parents.

"For some reason, somebody chose this method to do this. They could've brought the baby to any of the fire stations, hospitals, they could've brought him to any local law enforcement stations, they could've even stopped a deputy on the side of the street and asked for help," Major Frank Losat said in a press conference Thursday night. "In today's society, there's no reason to do this. There are avenues and places to do this."

In the state of Florida, you can leave your baby, up to 7 days old, with an employee at any hospital, emergency medical services station or with a firefighter at any fire station under the state's Safe Haven Law. As long as the child shows no signs of intentional abuse, no name or other information is required.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident or the identity of the individuals involved is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. You may also send an anonymous tip from a smart phone using HCSOSheriff app available on both android and apple products.

HCSO's Child Protection Division is involved with the case. Depending on how the newborn's condition progresses, he will be placed in the custody of the sheriff's office.

