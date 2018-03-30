8 people rescued from water 14 miles east of North Miami Beach

U.S. Coast Guard

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Eight people were rescued Friday after their 65-foot boat, called the Siempre Sonando, started taking on water about 14 miles east of North Miami Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a distress call at 10:17 a.m. from someone on the boat, saying they were abandoning ship with eight people aboard.

The Coast Guard watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast to alert nearby boaters.

A Coast Guard response boat, cutter and helicopter were sent to the scene, as well as a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat.

Coast Guard officials said the helicopter arrived at the scene at 11:30 a.m. and located the eight people in an inflatable tender.

The Fire Rescue crew picked up six of the victims and took them to Haulover Marina.

The other two people remained on their boat until a commercial salvage crew arrived to tow the boat away.

No injuries were reported.

It's unclear what caused the boat to start taking on water.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.