Avoid North Miami Beach's Eastern Shores neighborhood, officers say

Police warns Sunny Isles Boulevard is at a standstill due to investigation

By Terrell Forney - Reporter, Marcine Joseph - Assignment Editor, Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Noth Miami Beach Police Department officers are asking drivers to avoid the Eastern Shores neighborhood Thursday afternoon during a standoff involving the SWAT team. 

According to Capt. Juan Pinilos, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Northeast 169th Street. There is also a heavy police presence in the area of Northeast 35th Avenue and Northeast 163rd Street.

Officers took a woman into custody during the standoff. 

Sunny Isles Beach Police Department officers reported Sunny Isles Boulevard is at a standstill due to the investigation. 

This is a developing story. 

