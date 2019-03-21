Avoid North Miami Beach's Eastern Shores neighborhood, officers say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Noth Miami Beach Police Department officers are asking drivers to avoid the Eastern Shores neighborhood Thursday afternoon during a standoff involving the SWAT team.

According to Capt. Juan Pinilos, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Northeast 169th Street. There is also a heavy police presence in the area of Northeast 35th Avenue and Northeast 163rd Street.

Officers took a woman into custody during the standoff.

Sunny Isles Beach Police Department officers reported Sunny Isles Boulevard is at a standstill due to the investigation.

This is a developing story.

#NMBPD is actively working an investigation in the eastern Shores neighborhood . Please stay out of the area of NE 35 Av & NE 169 ST. #316 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) March 21, 2019

Traffic entering & leaving eastern shores via 163rd St / Sunny Isles Blvd. is at a standstill due to the investigation. https://t.co/rrBkxckaJC — Sunny Isles Beach PD (@SIBPD) March 21, 2019

