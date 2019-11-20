Child struck by SUV in North Miami Beach, taken to hospital

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday in North Miami Beach.

The crash occurred at Northeast 165th Street and Northwest 19th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the victim to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Police at the scene surrounded a brown SUV which was parked in the middle lanes.

The age, sex or condition of the child hasn't been released as North Miami Beach police continue to investigate the accident.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.