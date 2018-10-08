Death investigation underway in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A death investigation is underway Monday in North Miami Beach.

Police confirmed they are investigating a death at a home in the area of Northeast 160th Street near 16th Avenue.

Multiple police cars and a crime scene van were spotted in the neighborhood during the investigation.

A man who lives on the other side of the crime scene said he heard a loud bang Monday morning and then heard police sirens.

"Actually, I just came out," Roberto Laguerre said. "I just, I'm surprised I see all this stuff around here, the house. Usually I come out early in the morning, I don't see anything. But right now, I see a lot of cops and all these cars around."

Residents said the neighborhood is usually a safe area.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

