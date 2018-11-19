Threats under investigation at charter school in North Miami Beach, police say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Officers surrounded SLAM Middle School, also known as SLAM North, in North Miami Beach on Monday afternoon.

The North Miami Beach Police Department announced on Twitter that detectives were investigating threats at the school at 16551 NE 16 Ave.

Officers are allowing students to leave the Mater Academy charter school with their parents or guardian.

SLAM, or Sports Leadership and Management, has a south campus in Miami's Little Havana.

@myNMBPolice is currently monitoring a situation occurring at Slam Middle School (16551 Ne 16 Ave)regarding threats. At this time there is heavy police presence in the area and we are monitoring the situation. Students are being allowed to leave the school with parents. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) November 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.