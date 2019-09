NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Firefighters battled a fire at a strip mall Friday morning in North Miami Beach.

Sky 10 was above the strip mall near West Dixie Highway and Northeast 183rd Street.

Miami-Dade firefighters were seen putting out what looked to be a small fire inside a restaurant.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

