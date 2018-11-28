Health department lifts rabies alert for North Miami Beach area

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has lifted a rabies alert for the North Miami Beach area.

The area includes Northeast 163rd Street to the north, Northeast 151st Street to the south, Biscayne Boulevard to the east and Northeast 14th Avenue to the west.

The alert has been in place since Sept. 25, when a cat tested positive for rabies.

Health officials said the alert is being lifted because there has not been another rabies case in the area within the last 60 days.

While the alert has been lifted, health officials warn Floridians that there is a risk of rabies in the state year-round.

Below are steps from the DOH on how to protect yourself and your loved ones against rabies:

• Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.

• Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property. If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Miami-Dade Animal Services at 311.

• Support animal services in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.

• Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

• Do not handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources, such as uncovered trash or litter.

• Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

• Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

• Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

• Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the DOH-Miami-Dade at 305-470-5660.

Click here for more information on rabies.



