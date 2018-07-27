Judge clears way for North Miami Beach commissioner to bail out of jail

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The North Miami Beach commissioner arrested this week on charges of bribery and money laundering made his first court appearance Friday.

Frantz Pierre, 53, said nothing in court Friday morning.

Miami-Dade County Judge Renatha S. Francis cleared the way for Pierre to post a $35,000 bond. His attorney first had to prove the money being used was clean.

The judge also made note of the fact that Pierre's family was present for the hearing.

Pierre was arrested Wednesday on accusations that as a commissioner, he scored a $20,000 bribe from a strip club owner in North Miami Beach in exchange for a vote on an after-hours liquor license.

The state attorney said a text message showed Pierre asking for a check. Authorities also said Pierre used a bogus charity to collect some of the bribe and used taxpayers' money for an after-school program that did not exist.

Gov. Rick Scott has since suspended the commissioner.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.