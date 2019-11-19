Juvenile hit by vehicle in North Miami Beach, transported to hospital

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday in North Miami Beach.

The accident occurred at Northeast 165th Street and 19th Avenue. After initially being shut down, lanes are now currently open in both directions.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim who was seen with an oxygen mask over their face as they were taken in via stretcher.

The age, sex or condition of the juvenile hasn't been released as North Miami Beach continue to investigate the accident.

